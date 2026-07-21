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Casey Cares Foundation and Urban Pirates give critically ill children a day of adventure on the Inner Harbor

Casey Cares Foundation and Urban Pirates give critically ill children a day at sea
Erik Ferris
Casey Cares Foundation and Urban Pirates give critically ill children a day at sea
Casey Cares Foundation and Urban Pirates give critically ill children a day at sea
Posted

Children from the Casey Cares Foundation took to the high seas today.

The foundation partnered with urban pirates of Baltimore to give critically ill patients and their families an interactive pirate adventure.

This marks the 19th year that Urban Pirates has partnered with Casey Cares.

Casey Cares Foundation and Urban Pirates give critically ill children a day of adventure on the Inner Harbor

Casey Cares Foundation and Urban Pirates give critically ill children a day at sea

The event is intended to help families connect.

80 adventurers joined the pirate crew for a day at sea, including the children and their families.

The kids got to participate in a treasure hunt along the inner harbor, get tattoos, and shoot attacking pirates.

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