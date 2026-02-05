Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Carnival Cruise Line's 'Miracle' ship sails into Baltimore in 2027

BALTIMORE — A new cruise option is coming to the Port of Baltimore.

Carnival Cruise Line's 'Miracle' ship will begin sailing out of Charm City on November 20, 2027.

The Miracle will offer seven, eight, and nine-day sailings to the Bahamas and Eastern Caribbean, along with12 and 14-day voyages to destinations like Dominica, Guadeloupe, and St. Maarten.

Carnival's 'Pride' ship will continue year-round trips out of Baltimore as well after signing a five-year contract extension that began in January 2025.

Currently the Pride sails to several islands, including the Bahamas, Bermuda, Aruba, Curaçao, Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Kitts, Antigua, and Martinique.

