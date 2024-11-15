Carnival Cruise Lines will continue sailing out of Baltimore for at least 5 more years

BALTIMORE — Cruise lovers can continue sailing locally out of the Port of Baltimore.

Carnival Cruise Lines and the port agreed to five-year contract extension effective January 1.

The agreement also comes with a five-year renewal option.

It's been an eventful year for Carnival and the Port of Baltimore.

In March following the Key Bridge Collapse, the port shuttered forcing Carnival to temporarily switch operations over to Norfolk, Virginia.

Governor Wes Moore said Maryland's cruising industry creates over 400 jobs — 220 of which are based at the port.

Last year more than 444,000 travelers cruised out of Baltimore, generating about $1 million in economic impact per cruise.

Having been in Baltimore for 20 years now, Carnival currently offers five to 14-day cruises to destinations like the Bahamas, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, St. Maarten, and the Virgin Islands.