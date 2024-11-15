Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Carnival Cruise Lines will continue sailing out of Baltimore for at least 5 more years

Carnival Cruise Ships
Chris O'Meara/AP
FILE - In a Thursday, March 26, 2020 file photo, Carnival Cruise ships are docked at the Port of Tampa in Tampa, Fla. Carnival Cruise Lines says it plans to gradually resume cruising in North America in August, nearly five months after it halted operations due to the new coronavirus. Sailings will begin on Aug. 1 with eight ships setting off from Galveston, Texas; Miami; and Port Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Carnival Cruise Ships
Posted

BALTIMORE — Cruise lovers can continue sailing locally out of the Port of Baltimore.

Carnival Cruise Lines and the port agreed to five-year contract extension effective January 1.

The agreement also comes with a five-year renewal option.

It's been an eventful year for Carnival and the Port of Baltimore.

In March following the Key Bridge Collapse, the port shuttered forcing Carnival to temporarily switch operations over to Norfolk, Virginia.

Governor Wes Moore said Maryland's cruising industry creates over 400 jobs — 220 of which are based at the port.

Last year more than 444,000 travelers cruised out of Baltimore, generating about $1 million in economic impact per cruise.

Having been in Baltimore for 20 years now, Carnival currently offers five to 14-day cruises to destinations like the Bahamas, Bermuda, Turks and Caicos, St. Maarten, and the Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices