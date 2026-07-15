CareFirst employees volunteer in 18 different cities across the DMV

BALTIMORE, Md. — Over 600 CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield employees are supporting communities across Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington D.C. Wednesday.

This is part of the companies week of equity and action where employees focus on working directly in the communities they serve, President and CEO of CareFirst Kurt Small said.

The volunteers worked in 18 different cities to address needs such as food access, housing help, education and youth programming.

"I believe you need to be part of your community and show up for your community and when we show up for our community, not only are we helping, but we're also learning what is important to them and what do they ultimately need and then we're able to bring that back to what we do every day," Small said.

The events were held at Pack Shack at 1501 S. Clinton Street and the Kennedy Krieger Institute at 1741 Ashland Ave. in Baltimore.

70 volunteers assisted with different activities to support patients and families in the community and participated in empathy training.

125 volunteers packed and distributed meals to community partners for those in need.

"We want to make sure we understand what the community's needs are and that we show up in a customer focused way," Small said. "while also making sure we're helping individuals live the healthiest lives possible."