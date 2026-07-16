BALTIMORE, Md. — Campers at a Summer Program in Baltimore graduated from the D.A.R.E. program Thursday.

Fallstaff Elementary and Middle School partnered with Baltimore police and D.A.R.E. to teach kids about the dangers of alcohol and drug use.

Fallstaff Community Coordinator Andrea Rodriguez said the goal of the event is to encourage kids to make better decisions.



Campers graduate D.A.R.E. program

Campers graduate D.A.R.E. program

"The reality we live around, you know, in the environment is hard enough. So we want to provide the right skills to the students," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez also said that this event gives students a positive way to connect with their local police department.

Students received D.A.R.E. diplomas, gave speeches and celebrated with pizza and cupcakes.