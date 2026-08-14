BTS members share love for Baltimore restaurants on social media

BALTIMORE — BTS, the world-famous K-pop band, stopped at a few popular Fells Point restaurants during their recent visit to Baltimore.

One of the band's seven members, j-hope, posted a collage of photos on Instagram, including one taken outside Thames Street Oyster House.

"What a dynamite week! Honored to have BTS in town and visit for dinner - not once, but twice," Thames Street Oyster House posted on Instagram.

Another of j-hope's photos featured a meal from Ekiben, an Asian fusion restaurant on Eastern Avenue.

"Hope you enjoyed the food and felt the love from our city. Come back for some more Baltimore," Ekiben wrote on Instagram.

BTS was in town August 10-11 as part of the group's first tour since 2022.

The members of BTS are RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook.

Since bursting onto the international music scene in 2013, the band has collected six number-one Billboard Hot 100 singles and earned TIME Magazine's Entertainer of the Year award in 2020.