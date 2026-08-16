Breakfast-only spot Simply Marie's will close after 15 years in Canton

BALTIMORE — Simply Marie's, a breakfast-only spot that served the Canton community, is planning to close, according to a social media post.

"It's time for retirement," the initial post said.

Simply Marie's last day is set for Sunday, August 23, and the restaurant will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The owner, Marie Branch, opened the restaurant in 2011, fulfilling her dream of owning a restaurant, although it almost didn't happen.

According to the bio on the restaurant's main page, when the Patterson Park Development Corp. went bankrupt, it wiped out Branch's down payment and almost any hope of achieving her goal.

But it didn't keep her down for long, as she found another former bakery on Elliott Street and rehabbed it with the help of family.

In January 2011, Simply Marie's was born, and 15 years later, it has garnered love from many in the Canton community.

"Well wishes to Simply Marie's," the Canton Community Association said in a Facebook post. "Sad news for Canton. Simply Marie's is closing, and it will be a real loss for our community. We've loved Marie's cooking and have especially enjoyed having her and Robert as part of the Canton community. They will be missed! Wishing them both the very best!"

"Thanks for bringing great food to our community," one person said. "Good luck, and enjoy your retirement!"