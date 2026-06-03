BPD officer hospitalized after being struck by dirt bike in East Baltimore Sunday

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore City police officer was hospitalized Sunday after a person allegedly struck her with a dirt bike in the Charles North neighborhood.

Police say the incident occurred in the 1700 block of Maryland Avenue at 2:30 a.m.

According to charging documents, detectives were conducting a routine patrol on Maryland Avenue when one went to assist other officers with traffic and crowd control after a club let out in the 1800 block of Maryland Avenue.

Moments later, the detective spotted a large group of dirt bikes traveling through the intersection of Maryland Avenue and Falls Road. One of the riders was driving without registration plates or proper safety equipment.

Charging documents say the driver of the bike, identified as 31-year-old Maurice Green, revved his engine and began to lean against the detective's marked vehicle while in motion in an attempt to block the officer from proceeding down the street.

Green suddenly lost control of his dirt bike and dropped it in the street.

The detective exited the vehicle and attempted to take Green into custody. Green got back on his bike and attempted to drive away, but the detective grabbed him by the waist and guided him and the bike to the ground.

According to charging documents, the detective issued commands for Green to get on the ground and stop resisting, but Green did not comply.

Green then began to push away when Baltimore Police Officer Vasquez came to assist the detective.

During the scuffle, Green allegedly bit the detective on his left forearm, breaking the skin and causing him to bleed.

Just moments after Green bit the detective, an unidentified person struck Officer Vasquez in the back with a dirt bike.

Green was taken into custody after the struggle, according to police.

Officer Vasquez was taken to Shock Trauma for her injuries, and the detective was treated for the bite wound at the scene.

Police say Green is charged with attempting to elude uniformed police by means other than failing to stop and fleeing on foot.

Green had his bike towed and was also issued seven citations, including driving a motor vehicle without the required license and authorization and driving an uninsured motor vehicle.