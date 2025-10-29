BPD officer suspended after viral video appears to show him almost running a man over

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer has been suspended after a viral video seems to show the officer trying to run a man over with his marked police car.

The department has opened an internal affairs investigation into this incident and are reviewing the officer’s body-worn camera.

"What is seen in this video is not only disturbing, but alarming,” said Police Commissioner Richard Worley. “This is not how we expect our officers to behave and this incident does not reflect the values or standards of the Baltimore Police Department."

In the video, the officer is chasing the man through numerous areas, and appears to nearly hit him with his car.

Mayor Brandon Scott called the officer's actions "deeply concerning."

