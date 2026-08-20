BPD identify suspect in fatal shooting of Milford Mill Academy student

BALTIMORE — Baltimore police have identified a person wanted in connection with the fatal July shooting of a Milford Mill Academy student.

Christian Hursey is wanted in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Jada Sellers.

Metro Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $8,000 for a tip leading to an arrest. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering an additional $3,500 reward for an arrest, making the total reward $11,500.

Sellers was critically wounded in a shooting in the 700 block of Lyndhurst Street on July 31. A spokesperson with Baltimore City Police confirmed to WMAR-2 News that Sellers died from her injuries on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

According to a source, Sellers was entering her senior year at Milford Mill Academy, a community that has sent a wave of love and support to her family and loved ones.

RELATED: Community mourns the loss of Milford Mill Academy student killed in Southwest Baltimore shooting

"The loss of a young person can have a significant impact on students, staff, families and friends. We recognize that this news may be especially difficult for those who knew the student personally, as well as for classmates, teammates, friends and others who may be grieving," said Milford Mill Academy Principal Tryalah Shipman in a letter to the Milford Mill Academy community.

"MMA Athletics extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Jada Sellers. Words cannot express our feelings during this unimaginable time! Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers," Milford Mill Athletics posted on Instagram.

Baltimore police warn the public not to approach Hursey as he is considered armed and dangerous.