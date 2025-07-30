Boyfriend sentenced to 40 years in prison for 2024 beating death of girlfriend

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore man will spend the next four decades behind bars for the murder of his girlfriend last December.

Charles Douglas Meyers pleaded guilty to killing 42-year-old Krystal Praharnpap at a home on Quantril Way.

Leading up to a judge sentencing Meyers to 40 years in prison, prosecutors detailed how police had been called to the location for domestic violence on at least 10 prior occasions.

An autopsy determined Praharnpap died of blunt force injuries to the head, neck, torso, and extremities.

When police found Praharnpap, her face was smothered in a plastic trash bag, with an electrical cord wrapped around her body.

Witnesses recalled hearing her screaming for help, before the gruesome discovery.

“This case stands as a poignant reminder of the heartbreaking toll that domestic violence takes on individuals and families. Though today’s sentence cannot restore Ms. Praharnpap to her loved ones, I sincerely hope it provides her family with a sense of solace, knowing that justice has been served and the offender held accountable,” said Baltimore City State’s Attorney Ivan J. Bates.

BPD Charles Meyers

If you or someone you love is in an abusive relationship, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is 800-799-7233. In Maryland, the House of Ruth's 24-7 line is 410-889-7884.

