Charging Docs: BPD responded 10 times this year to home where woman was found murdered

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police were called there at least 10 times over the past year.

This last time, tragedy struck.

Officers walked into a brutal scene at a home on Quantril Way.

They were all too familiar with residents of the home, who had a long history of domestic violence.

This included 45-year-old Charles Douglas Meyers who stayed at the location with his girlfriend Krystal Praharnpap, 42.

On December 17, police got yet another call there.

Upon arrival officers banged on the door looking for Meyers.

Inside they could hear Meyers coming to the door, but he never opened it.

Police demanded to speak with Krystal, yet Meyers still wouldn't open the door.

He was, however, heard through the door yelling upstairs for Krystal to get up.

At this point officers forced their way inside the home only to find Meyers had escaped.

Charging documents say Krystal was discovered in the bedroom, with her bruised up face smothered in a plastic trash bag, and electrical cord wrapped around her body.

Despite CPR, it was too late, Krystal was dead.

Meyers was tracked down in the Armstead Garden community a short time later.

After speaking with witnesses who reported hearing Krystal screaming for help, detectives charged Meyers with her murder.

BPD Charles Meyers

Online court records show Meyers received a three-year suspended prison sentence in 2007 related to an assault.

He's being held without bail and is next due in court on January 16.