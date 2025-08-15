Bon Secours Community Work Center provides 600+ Baltimore students with free school supplies

BALTIMORE — Hundreds of families in West Baltimore are better prepared for the upcoming school year thanks to Bon Secours Community Works' annual back-to-school event.

On Friday, community members gathered outside the Bon Secours Community Works Center where at least 600 students received free backpacks filled with school supplies.

The event offered more than just school supplies. Families also had access to free resources including food, healthcare services, and haircuts for students.

Hundreds of students receive free school supplies thanks to the Bon Secours Community Works Center 600+ Baltimore students receive free backpacks and supplies at Bon Secours community event

"It's great that the community knows they can come to us for a range of services and the annual back to school event is just one of the things that we do," Ruben Chandrasekar said.

Chandrasekar, the executive director of Bon Secours, noted that while the organization remains committed to serving the community, financial support is crucial for their continued operations.

"We're here to serve the community and we'd love to partner with other institutional, individual, corporate donors to support our work," Chandrasekar said.

For some West Baltimore residents, the giveaway has become an annual tradition before the school year begins, while others attended for the first time.

Brenda Pinkett, a West Baltimore resident, expressed pride in the organization's community impact.

"Bon Secours Community Works has been in business over 34 years so I congratulate them on staying alive and thriving in the community and helping the kids because this is a big help to the people who are seeing financial difficulties at this time," Pinkett said.

Ashley Brock, another West Baltimore resident and first-time attendee, learned about the event from a neighbor.

"Being a single mom, it's a little hard so having this is a big help, especially because I know I'm not the only one," Brock said.

The organization has hosted its back-to-school giveaway for the past 10 years.

The official first day of school in Baltimore City is August 25.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.