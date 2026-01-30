Bodycamera footage shows moments before police-involved shooting in Bolton Hill

BALTIMORE — Newly released body cam footage shows the moments leading up to a police-involved shooting in a Bolton Hill.

On January 19, officers responded to an apartment in the 1100 block of Park Avenue in reference to a welfare check and a report of an armed person.

Residents were already outside the complex due to a fire alarm having been pulled.

Officers entered the building and found a person, later identified as 48-year-old Autumn Denny, screaming and wielding a large knife.

An officer announced himself as a Baltimore police officer, at which time Denny ran into the apartment. After noticing blood in the hallway, officers attempted to enter the apartment.

Body cam footage shows the officers trying to talk to Denny through the door, issuing verbal commands to leave the apartment and drop the knife.

Denny came out of the apartment holding a knife in one hand and an electrical stun stick in the other. Officers continued to give commands to drop the weapon, but Denny continued walking forward, body cam footage shows.

As a result, officers fired their tasers at Denny, but they were ineffective. One of the officers then fired their weapon, striking Denny.

Denny is currently facing assault and weapons charges.

The involved BPD officer was Officer Kevin Wilson, a three-year veteran.

To watch the video, click here.

Be warned, it is graphic.