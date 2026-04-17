Bodycam video shows events leading to police-involved shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Newly released body camera footage sheds new light on what led Baltimore police to shoot a man in West Baltimore.

CitiWatch video shows a group of men attacking another man. One of the men in the video, Tavon Newton, 35, brandished a knife.

When police arrived to question Newton, he fled on foot.

Body camera footage shows officers tased him, but when that didn't work, officers attempted to tase him again. Newton gained control of the taser while simultaneously fighting to gain control of a bag.

RELATED: Police shoot suspect who grabbed taser, reached for gun in West Baltimore

Officers in the video can be heard saying, "Stop reaching, you're going to get shot."

Investigators later discovered he had a handgun in that bag.

One of the involved officers, Devon Gubbar, fired one shot at Newton.

Newton has since been released from the hospital and taken to Central Booking.

Last year, officers recovered two guns from Newton, police say.

He will be charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest and firearms related charges.

No officers were injured in the incident.

To watch the video, click below.

Be warned, it is graphic.