BALTIMORE, Md. — Black Sons "Dreamers and Doers Camp" fosters kids love of Science at Coppin State University this summer.

The six week camp gives rising third through eighth graders the opportunity to learn about robotics, coding and different STEM based careers.

Through the program campers were also able to learn about science, engineering and math in an immersive way.



Black Sons "Dreamers and Doers Camp" fosters kids love of Science

Black Sons "Dreamers and Doers Camp" fosters kids love of Science

The organization also makes sure that the kids get to do things such as play sports, games and go on field trips.

"I've been at NASA for 19 years full time. I take off and volunteer to do this. I'm here becuase I had exposure to similar programs and I had people pour into me and introduce me to these types of things," said Miquel Moe founder and CEO of Black Sons' "Dreamers and Doers Camp" "So for me an opportunity to give back is everythign and I really enjoy it."

Each week campers explored different STEM themes and worked on multiple experients, design challenges and interactive projects.

The camp ended Friday with a student led STEM innovation showcase judged by STEM professionals.