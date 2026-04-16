"Black Panther" jewelry designer Douriean Fletcher brings her new exhibit to the Walters Art Museum

BALTIMORE — A new exhibit titled "Jewelry of the Afrofuture" by jewelry designer Douriean Fletcher is coming to the Walters Art Museum.

Walters Art Museum opens new 'Jewelry of the Afrofuture' exhibit Walters Art Museum opens new 'Jewelry of the Afrofuture' exhibit

Fletcher's pieces have been included in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther" and "Wakanda Forever."

She is self-taught and says she began making jewelry over 15 years ago.

"I saw someone making art, wire wrapped rings, and I thought, huh, I can do that. I've never thought about making jewelry in my life at this moment I thought I could do that to make some some income to generate income, and once I did it, something inside of me just lit up," Fletcher said.

The opening day celebration is this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The exhibit is on view through Aug. 9.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.