Black Acres Roastery plans to close Lexington Market stall

BALTIMORE — The Black Acres Roastery stall in Lexington Market will close this weekend after serving customers for the past four years, according to an announcement on Instagram.

Founder Travis Bell said the stall’s final day of service will be Saturday, June 27.

Bell explained that the decision was due to the stall’s underperformance, making it unsustainable to continue operating at that location.

“I am incredibly grateful to our team, our customers, and everyone who supported us throughout this journey. Your encouragement and belief in Black Acres have meant more than you know,” Bell said.

He added that customers can still visit Black Acres Roastery’s location inside Open Works, which is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.