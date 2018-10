BALTIMORE - More than 50 first graders in Baltimore received new bicycles Wednesday thanks to a group of volunteers convened by the Can'd Aid Foundation.

Volunteers gathered at World of Beer in Towson Tuesday night to build the bikes provided by donations fro Legends Limited and Oskar Blues Brewing.

Wednesday morning, the bikes, along with helmets, were presented to their eager recipients at North Bend Elementary School. The donations were part of the Can'd Aid Foundation's Treads + Trails program.

