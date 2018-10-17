Over 50 Baltimore first-graders to receive free bikes

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore beer distributor Legends Limited and Colorado-based Oskar Blues Brewery have teamed up to support the Can’d Aid Foundation and surprise 52 first graders with bicycles and helmets.

The gift is going to students at North Bend Elementary School in Baltimore.

"So this is just a simple way it's such a right of passage to get a bike so we want to make sure every kid has access to a bike so they're able to explore their communities themselves," said

The bikes will be delivered to the students on Wednesday.

Can’d Aid has donated more than 2,000 bikes nationally to elementary students to date.