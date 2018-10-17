Over 50 Baltimore first-graders to receive free bikes

WMAR Staff
11:51 PM, Oct 16, 2018
11:53 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Detail of the 11-speed gears on a Trek Super Commuter 8 electric bike, taken on September 28, 2017. (Photo by Joseph Branston/T3 Magazine via Getty Images)

T3 Magazine
BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore beer distributor Legends Limited and Colorado-based Oskar Blues Brewery have teamed up to support the Can’d Aid Foundation and surprise 52 first graders with bicycles and helmets.

The gift is going to students at North Bend Elementary School in Baltimore.

The bikes will be delivered to the students on Wednesday. 

The bikes will be delivered to the students on Wednesday.

Can’d Aid has donated more than 2,000 bikes nationally to elementary students to date.

