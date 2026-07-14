BGE won't shut off power during Maryland heatwave, despite moratorium ending

BALTIMORE — BGE's 6-month moratorium on power shutoffs ends tomorrow, July 15, but BGE says it will not be disconnecting customers.

BGE officials say this is due to the heatwave Maryland is expected to experience tomorrow.

WMAR's Dylan Robichaud says Maryland could reach a high of 100 degrees with a heat index of 105.

"There are high heat criteria that impact service disconnections for nonpayment. The moratorium on disconnections ends Tuesday, but the heat index forecast for this week is above the threshold for when we suspend disconnections due to heat," a spokesperson for BGE said.

Steven Singh, BGE's vice president of customer operations, said the company started reaching out to customers in June.

Customers with past due utility bills can apply for Maryland's Home Energy Assistance Program, which provides grants to help pay down utility bills based on household income, not whether a customer has received a termination notice.

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