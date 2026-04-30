BGE and Civic Works workforce program celebrates its 500th graduate with 86% job placement rate

BALTIMORE — A job training program celebrates a major milestone today.

BGE and Civic Works workforce program celebrates its 500th graduate BGE and Civic Works workforce program celebrates its 500th graduate

The 500th person has graduated from the BGE and Civic Works workforce collaborative.

The two-month program trains unemployed and underemployed adults for careers in the utility industry.

For graduate speaker Oscar Adams, the program is more than a program to him.

"Civic Works has retrained my brain on how I think about business," says Adams.

"I try to handle myself as a professional, even though, even through adversity. Civic works has been not only the light at the end of the tunnel but a survey pillar and a meridian stone when I was lost and had self-doubt."

Graduates will interview for full-time positions with BGE contractors.

Civic works will also provide them with two years of support services.

The program has achieved an 86 percent rate of job placement since 2019.