BGE and Civic Works workforce program celebrates its 500th graduate with 86% job placement rate

BALTIMORE — A job training program celebrates a major milestone today.
BGE and Civic Works workforce program celebrates its 500th graduate
The 500th person has graduated from the BGE and Civic Works workforce collaborative.
The two-month program trains unemployed and underemployed adults for careers in the utility industry.
For graduate speaker Oscar Adams, the program is more than a program to him.
"Civic Works has retrained my brain on how I think about business," says Adams.
"I try to handle myself as a professional, even though, even through adversity. Civic works has been not only the light at the end of the tunnel but a survey pillar and a meridian stone when I was lost and had self-doubt."
Graduates will interview for full-time positions with BGE contractors.
Civic works will also provide them with two years of support services.
The program has achieved an 86 percent rate of job placement since 2019.