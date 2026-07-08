BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) is urgently asking for public help as it deals with severe overcrowding.

BARCS takes in 92 animals in 48 hours, faces potential euthanasia decisions BARCS takes in 92 animals in 48 hours, faces potential euthanasia decisions

According to a social media post, as of Wednesday morning, BARCS is operating 13 dog kennels over capacity, with another 12 dogs on their way to the facility.

BARCS says the dogs were found living alone in a home following the execution of a search warrant.

In just the past 48 hours, BARCS has taken in 92 animals.

To make room for the incoming dogs, BARCS has begun "shifting down" dogs to double up in kennels and setting up temporary crates.

"These crates and shared kennels are not appropriate housing beyond today, and every dog needs a kennel of their own as quickly as possible," BARCS stated.

On top of the space shortage, BARCS is also short-staffed this week, according to the social media post, with facility staff doing everything they can to manage the influx.

BARCS warned that if sufficient space isn't created, they may have to make euthanasia decisions solely due to the lack of safe housing for additional dogs.

"We do not want that to happen. It is the hardest reality of open-admission animal sheltering, and we work every day to prevent it," BARCS said.

The shelter urgently needs dogs to leave the facility Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, hoping their "All Paws Home" event on Saturday will help many animals find permanent homes.

Visitors can help by going to BARCS between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to assist their team in temporarily housing animals.

BARCS is located at 2490 Giles Road, Baltimore, Maryland 21225.

For more information, contact them at 410-396-4695 or info@barcs.org.