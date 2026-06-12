BARCS resumes dog adoptions following Parvovirus exposure

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care shelter will resume adoptions and fostering following a Parvovirus exposure.

In a Facebook post, the shelter says it has been more than a week since any new dogs have tested positive for Parvovirus.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who helped us through this challenge, especially the donors who stepped forward to help cover unexpected medical costs and the volunteers who continued showing up every day to care for our dogs," the post said.

BARCS announced it will be open today at 2 p.m.

Normal hours are 2-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11a.m.-4 p.m. on weekends.

Earlier this month, BARCS took in a group of impounded dogs from animal control.

The dogs appeared healthy at first, but a week later they came down with Parvovirus which is very contagious.

Since the group was housed at the shelter, potentially exposing other dogs, BARCS implemented an incubation period of up to a couple weeks in case more begin showing symptoms. Some symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and lethargy.