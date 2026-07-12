BARCS hosted adoption event to help address overcrowding

BALTIMORE — Earlier this week, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) announced it was overflowing with animals, but on Saturday, July 11, the shelter held an event to help address the overcrowding.

The event, called 'All Paws Home,' featured an ambitious goal of helping 106 animals leave the shelter and start their next chapter in one day.

The all-day event featured BARCS merchandise and food from Glizzy's Wagyu Dogs.

"Every adoption saves more than one life. When an animal leaves the shelter for a loving home, it creates space for the next homeless pet who urgently needs our help," BARCS said.