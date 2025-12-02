Bar Santa bringing local holiday spirit to beloved Hampden space

BALTIMORE — A new holiday pop-up bar has opened in Hampden, bringing festive cheer just steps away from the famous Miracle on 34th Street display.

Bar Santa has taken over the beloved Paulie Gee space on Chestnut Street, created by the team behind Charmery ice cream and Big Softy pizza. The pop-up combines holiday cocktails with Detroit-style pizza for a unique seasonal experience.

Craig Falk, chef and owner of Lunch Box Lady and Big Softy, is serving up his signature Detroit-style pizza at the pop-up location.

"If you're not familiar with the Detroit style pizza it's airy, it's fluffy, it's crispy, and buttery and light, and you can eat the whole pie if you want," Falk said with a big Santa laugh.

The bar features holiday-themed cocktails crafted by acclaimed bartender Amie Ward, who serves as the "Head Elf-tender" for the pop-up. Ward has created a menu of seasonal drinks using local spirits, with options for both alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

"People can come right down the street as they're on their way to Miracle on 34th. Grab a cocktail, something that's warm, something that also doesn't necessarily have to have booze in it and giving people something delicious to go along with their holiday times in the area," Ward said.

The cocktail menu incorporates ingredients from Charmery, including their famous hot chocolate and homemade marshmallows, creating unique holiday-inspired drinks.

Bar Santa is open Thursday through Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m. throughout December, providing visitors to Hampden's holiday attractions with a cozy spot to warm up and enjoy food and drinks.

