Baltmoreans support Jamaica farmers following deadly Hurricane Melissa

BALTIMORE — With music, raffles, and food, Baltimoreans showed up to Checkerspot Brewing Friday night to support Jamaica.

The fundraiser was put on by the Baltimore Returned Peace Corps Volunteers

In October, Jamaica was hit with the deadly Hurricane Melissa, killing 45 people.

Returned Peace Corps volunteer Whitney Jacokes said after spending years in the country, it was heartbreaking to watch the devastation.

"Schools that other return peace corps volunteers have gone, farms that we've worked on washed away and we see it and know it's happening," Jacokes said

The storm hit Jamaica's rural areas especially hard.

According to the USDA, the category five hurricane destroyed most of the country's agricultural areas, resulting in around $180 million in losses and damages.

"We saw the farmers groups develop and seeing all of their crops wash away," Jacokes tolf WMAR-2 News, "The typical roofing in Jamaica is a tin roof - it's gone. There's no tarps, there's no tin."

So, they acted quickly to help them get back on their feet.

A large crowd of the Baltimore community came together for live music, improv comedy, a silent auction, and a raffle to help support Jamaica farmers in their time of need.

"Over 30 places in the Baltimore area donated gift cards for our solent auction and raffle," said Returned Peace Corps Volunteer Jess Robey.

She called it an amazing display of togetherness.

"We're considered a very small city but we're mighty. We give a lot, we're a very close knit community and it's honestly what it reminds me of in Jamaica."

Proceeds will go directly to vetted local organizations and farmers’ groups in partnership with Jamaica’s Rural Agricultural Development Authority.

They'll send the aid off to Jamaica on Tuesday.

