BALTIMORE — The skies over Baltimore will be filled with the roar of jets this weekend as the city hosts a spectacular air show celebrating the nation’s 250th birthday.

Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to host jaw-dropping Air Show this weekend Baltimore’s Inner Harbor to host jaw-dropping Air Show this weekend

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will headline the event, returning to Baltimore for the first time since 2012.

They’ll be joined by other elite international squadrons, including the British Royal Air Force’s Red Arrows.

Pilots say they’re thrilled to showcase their skills over the Inner Harbor, pushing their jets to the limit with high-speed passes and incredible maneuvers.

The Blue Angels’ flight leader says fans can expect a display of jaw-dropping speed and precision.

“Our solos will fly to demonstrate the high-performance capabilities of the aircraft, showing speeds as low as 120 miles per hour and as fast as 700 miles per hour. Our pilots will sustain upwards of 7.5 Gs during the flight demonstration you’ll see over the weekend,” said Blue Angels flight leader Adam Ryan.

The Baltimore Air Show runs Saturday and Sunday over the Inner Harbor.