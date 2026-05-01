Baltimore's historic Flower Mart returns to Mount Vernon this weekend

BALTIMORE — The oldest free festival in Baltimore returns.

Flower Mart is now underway, bringing the beauty of nature to Mount Vernon.

The festival has been running since 1911, featuring dozens of plant vendors, craft-makers and food vendors.

And you can't forget the famous lemon sticks.

Even with the festival's long history, not everyone in the city has attended before.

"This is my first time," said David Miller. "My wife has been here a couple of times. It's a beautiful day. 'Tis the season to, you know, buy some flowers. We're always walking around, working on our house, trying to improve the aesthetic of our environment. So she had a great idea to come here."

Flower Mart will run through 8 p.m. on Friday, and will continue on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

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