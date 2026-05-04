Baltimore's Harbor Splash goes pop-up: Multiple swimming events planned

BALTIMORE — The Harbor Splash is back and better than ever.

The Waterfront Partnership announced Monday that the event will return as a pop-up series this summer, offering multiple opportunities for the public to swim in the Inner Harbor.

Although it's been a single event for the past two years, officials say a series of pop-up swims at Bond Street Wharf in Fells Point will occur for a limited number of participants under controlled conditions.

Last year, the event was canceled twice due to what officials say came down to science and safety.

RELATED: Why Harbor Splash was called off twice, and how it may be planned in the future

Following the back-to-back cancellations, officials told WMAR-2 News that organizers were considering a different approach to scheduling future events.

"I think we'll have to start thinking about monitoring the weather for good times to swim, versus scheduling the swim and hoping the weather cooperates with us. Looking for about three days in a row of no rain — four days would be even better — and clear skies," said Allison Blood, senior manager of environmental projects and advocacy for the Waterfront Partnership.

Officials said in a press release Monday that the shift to a pop-up format reflects the realities of hosting events on the water, where weather and water quality conditions can change quickly.

"The Harbor is one of Baltimore's most important assets, and Harbor Splash is helping people experience it in a new light," said Adam Lindquist, vice president of the Waterfront Partnership. "This new format builds on overwhelming demand, with previous Harbor Splash events selling out in minutes."

"As we've seen over the past two years, the enthusiasm for Harbor Splash speaks volumes about how far the Harbor has come and how eager people are to engage with it in new ways," said Dan Taylor, president of Waterfront Partnership of Baltimore. "At the same time, we've learned that flexibility is key. This new format allows us to adapt to changing conditions while expanding access for people to safely experience the water."

Officials say that since the launch of the Healthy Harbor Initiative, the Inner Harbor's water quality has improved significantly.

With the installation of four trash wheels and more than $1 billion in sewer infrastructure improvements, the harbor has seen a 76% reduction in sanitary sewer overflows, with 5.2 million pounds of trash removed from the waterways.

Dates for the pop-ups will be announced one week in advance, according to officials, with registration opening on a rolling basis throughout the summer.

To learn more about the Harbor Splash or to receive updates on the upcoming Pop-Up Harbor Splash events, click here.