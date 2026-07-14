Baltimore's B&O Railroad Museum unveils new name

BALTIMORE — Baltimore's B&O Railroad Museum has been touting a big announcement.

On Tuesday they unveiled a new name.

B&O will now be known as the National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation.

Already designated as a National Historic Landmark, B&O is where the nation's first passenger train departed from in 1830.

It was also the site of where the first telegraph message was received.

"The B&O will always remain at the heart of this institution," said museum chairman Francis Smyth. It's story began here. It's legacy will always be preserved here, and today's announcement is not about leaving our history behind. Rather, it's about ensuring that more people discover and experience it."

