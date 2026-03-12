Baltimore woman turns personal grief into nonprofit supporting mothers after pregnancy loss

BALTIMORE — Afia Padonu knows the pain of losing a child. After experiencing two miscarriages, the Baltimore woman channeled her grief and her love of running into a nonprofit designed to help other mothers heal.

Padonu had her first miscarriage in 2020 at five weeks. Her second loss came in 2022, when she was 16 weeks pregnant. She had to undergo an emergency appendectomy, and her son died the following day.

"I remember that moment, just immediately checking out, I remember saying to the hospital team that they may have to wheel me too a different floor because I was going to need some intensive support," Padonu said.

She found support through a program at Roberta's House, but after her experiences, she said she realized more resources were needed.

"This city is amazing and its beautiful and its large and there are many more women who unfortunately, women and families who have my same experience. Roberta's house can't house them all right, they do great work and they are able to make a lot of referrals however I saw fit that it was that much more important for more organizations to be in existence that the work that they are doing and offer a bit of a niche approach," Padonu said.

During her second loss, she also discovered a gap in available resources.

"In 2022, I unfortunately had a second loss and discovered that there weren't as many programs that were specific to women survivors and family members that have experienced pregnancy loss due to miscarriage," Padonu said.

In 2024, she founded a nonprofit called Soles for Souls, using movement and community to support grieving mothers.

"We primarily support women who have experienced pregnancy loss due to miscarriage and we use movement sound, and collaboration as the three pillars of healing," Padonu said.

Since launching, Padonu said she has helped many women, each with different stories of loss — some who went on to have other children and some who did not.

Current programming includes yoga classes, speaking engagements, and a race team. Padonu said she hopes to expand Soles for Souls to include family service item removal, meal plan services, soul boxes containing additional resources, and appointment buddies — volunteers who accompany women to doctors' appointments as they continue to grieve.

"Right now I am offering yoga classes I do different speeches and more talks at different times, I also host a race team," Padonu said.

Soles for Souls is currently seeking volunteers and sponsors to support upcoming races and events. The nonprofit will participate in the Baltimore Women's Classic on June 28. Information on how to support Soles for Souls is available on our website.

