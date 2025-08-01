Baltimore welcomes the Savannah Bananas

BALTIMORE — Thousands of fans are gathering at Oriole Park at Camden Yards this weekend to watch the Savannah Bananas bring their unique brand of "Banana Ball" to Baltimore while the Orioles are away.

The Bananas have taken over Camden Yards for a two-game stay this Friday and Saturday.

The Georgia-based team plays by their own rules; featuring trick plays, dance moves and a fast-paced game where fans can catch foul balls to get players out.

According to the team's schedule, games in several cities throughout the country are sold out through September.

Families made the trip from as far as Richmond, VA to see the club.

"I keep comparing it to the globetrotters of baseball when we explain it to people. But it's just really cool, the singing, and like, everyone's here for such a great experience. It's a big community type of thing," Mary Camp told WMAR-2 News.

The Bananas have become increasingly popular in recent years, going viral often on social media.

"This is our first experience here, we've heard so much about them, never seen them play," said Allen Washignton, a Catonsville resident, "So I surprised my family with some tickets, didn't tell them where we were going. So here we are, bought $300 worth of merchandise, we're going to cheer on the Savannah Bananas!"

The Banana Ball shows start at 6:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday at Camden Yards.

