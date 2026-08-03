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Baltimore students receive laptops and college supply stipends through Building Steps and Ciena partnership

Baltimore students receive laptops and stipends through Building Steps and Ciena partnership
Manny Locke Jr.
Baltimore students receive laptops and stipends through Building Steps and Ciena partnership
Baltimore students receive laptops and stipends through Building Steps and Ciena partnership
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BALTIMORE — Dozens of students in Baltimore are getting a boost before heading to college campuses this fall.

On Monday, Building Steps and Hanover-based tech company "Ciena" teamed up to give incoming freshmen technology packages to help them succeed in the classroom.

Students received brand-new laptops, a 200-dollar stipend for college supplies, and access to academic and tutoring support.

The nonprofit works with Baltimore City students throughout high school, helping prepare them for college and careers, with a strong focus on STEM opportunities.

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