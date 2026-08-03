Baltimore students receive laptops and college supply stipends through Building Steps and Ciena partnership

BALTIMORE — Dozens of students in Baltimore are getting a boost before heading to college campuses this fall.

On Monday, Building Steps and Hanover-based tech company "Ciena" teamed up to give incoming freshmen technology packages to help them succeed in the classroom.

Students received brand-new laptops, a 200-dollar stipend for college supplies, and access to academic and tutoring support.

The nonprofit works with Baltimore City students throughout high school, helping prepare them for college and careers, with a strong focus on STEM opportunities.