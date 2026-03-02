'Baltimore showed up for these animals': BARCS gives thanks to community after overcoming spacing crisis

BALTIMORE — Before the start of the weekend, the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter put out a call for help while battling an overcrowding crisis — and the community answered with overwhelming support.

On Friday, BARCS posted that they had run out of dog space after more than 100 animals were brought into the facility in just 48 hours, with the majority of them being dogs.

With the kennels and offices full, options were running low, and "heartbreaking choices" would have to be made.

Then the weekend came.

On Saturday, BARCS held two adoption events — one at the facility and another at Petco in Timonium.

Thanks to the community, 78 lives were saved through in-shelter adoptions, off-site adoptions, foster placements, rescue transfers and redemptions.

Multiple kennels were freed up, giving the animals a chance to experience life without fear.

"We know the lines were long. We know some of you waited a very long time. We are deeply grateful to everyone who stuck it out with us," BARCS said in a social media post. "Baltimore showed up for these animals today. And it mattered. Thank you."