BARCS faces overcrowding crisis, fighting to avoid making 'heartbreaking choices'

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter needs your help to save the lives of dozens of four-legged friends.

On Friday, BARCS took to social media to announce that its adoption promotion had been pulled due to its situation "drastically changing."

The nonprofit says it is now in negative dog space, adding that 100 animals have come in over the past 48 hours — with 60 arriving Thursday night alone.

BARCS officials say the majority of the animals brought in were dogs, which are "much harder" to relocate and safely house.

"Our kennels are full. Our intake temp kennels are full. Our offices are full. There is no more place to put our dogs. We are in crisis. And it's terrible timing for a Friday night. Without getting too in the weeds, social media engagement sucks on Fridays," the shelter said in a Facebook post.

BARCS is hosting a full adoption lobby event Saturday, opening at 11 a.m., hoping to help avoid making "heartbreaking choices" for space.

"Our biggest need is adoption and/or fostering of big dogs. Fees are waived for all animals through 3/1."

If you can't make it to Baltimore, BARCS will also be at Petco Timonium from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. for an adoption event.

For contact information for BARCS, click here.