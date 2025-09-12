Baltimore screening highlights water pollution concerns amid local permit controversy

BALTIMORE — A documentary exposing industrial water contamination was screened in Baltimore this week, coinciding with local concerns about a landfill's request to increase waste discharge into the Gunpowder River Basin.

"Harm in the Water" was shown Thursday at the Sheridan Inner Harbor Hotel as part of the 11th Annual Environmental Justice and Health Disparities Symposium. The film examines how industrial waste affects waterways across the country, with particular focus on environmental hazards along the Mississippi River.

The screening comes as residents voice concerns about a landfill's request to revise its state discharge permit, which would allow more waste dumping in the Gunpowder River Basin.

"We're all connected through our water, and the film raises awareness about how industries treat our water and what locations they use in order to dispose some of the waste from production and things like that," said Bilal Bahar, a BIMS TitleWave Fellow.

The documentary, created in collaboration with Black in Marine Science (BIMS), takes viewers through data collection processes that reveal harmful waste in water systems. Bahar noted that some waterways have been labeled as "cancer alley" due to the concentration of environmental hazards.

"And when you have those byproducts it has to go somewhere and unfortunately there are people out here who are putting those byproducts in water," Bahar said.

The film screening aimed to inspire Baltimore environmental leaders and activists to engage in conversations about water protection. Organizers hope the documentary will motivate viewers to take action on environmental issues.

The timing of the screening is particularly significant as the Environmental Protection Agency faces a 52% cut to environmental research funding in the proposed 2026 budget.

