Baltimore ribbon cutting honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park

BALTIMORE — A special tribute to a former state senator.

Baltimore honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park Baltimore honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park

Today, there was a ribbon cutting for the Nathaniel McFadden Learn and Play Park at Somerset.

McFadden served in the state Senate from 1995 to 2019, representing District 45.

He's also a former educator.

The park also celebrates local jazz legends with three art installations by local artists.

The Nathaniel McFadden Learn and Play Park is located on North Central Avenue in Baltimore.