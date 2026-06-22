Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
16  WX Alerts
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Baltimore ribbon cutting honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park

Baltimore honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park ribbon cutting
Lenny Rice
Baltimore honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park ribbon cutting
Baltimore honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park ribbon cutting
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — A special tribute to a former state senator.

Baltimore honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park

Baltimore honors former state senator Nathaniel McFadden with new park

Today, there was a ribbon cutting for the Nathaniel McFadden Learn and Play Park at Somerset.

McFadden served in the state Senate from 1995 to 2019, representing District 45.

He's also a former educator.

The park also celebrates local jazz legends with three art installations by local artists.

The Nathaniel McFadden Learn and Play Park is located on North Central Avenue in Baltimore.

WMAR 480x360 Dish Direct TV.jpg

About WMAR

Lost WMAR on DirecTV?  Here's how to keep watching

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR