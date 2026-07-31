BALTIMORE — This is where skilled trades professionals meet at the intersection of giving back and leading with empathy.

Rebuilding Together Baltimore and IDEAL Electrical collaborated on charging up the U Empower Maryland Resource Hub, which houses the food project.

IDEAL Electrical Baltimore resource hub which helps families with food and housing given a well deserved makeover

On Thursday, 20 employee volunteers and electricians from IDEAL Electrical, along with Rebuilding Together Baltimore, used their skills to improve the foundation of the UEMD Resource Hub.

The improvements will materialize as electrical upgrades, enhanced lighting, new phone charging stations, laundry room improvements, expanded power access in key program areas, and other facility enhancements that will boost the organization’s daily operations.

IDEAL Electrical Baltimore resource hub which helps families with food and housing given a well deserved makeover

In addition, ceiling tiles will be replaced, bike racks will be built, and the space will get a new paint job.

The best aspect of these improvements is they will be absolutely free for the UEMD Resource HUB.

Well, what's so special about the UEMD Resource Hub?

IDEAL Electrical Baltimore resource hub which helps families with food and housing given a well deserved makeover

The UEMD Resource Hub gives more than 20,800 meals each year, has helped 51 families with housing assistance, and has assisted residents in securing more than 430 vital documents, according to officials.

In addition, it has distributed more than 441,000 pounds of food to those battling food insecurity in Southwest Baltimore.

