Baltimore residents hold musical protest outside ICE office

BALTIMORE — Mixing chanting with music, a group of Baltimore residents demonstrated outside the Baltimore ICE office Friday in what they called a "noise protest."

Resident Carrington Scott told WMAR-2 News the demonstration was meant to send a message to people detained inside the facility.

"We're just making noise out here so they can hear us in there and know that we're with you, the people are rising, consciousness is rising, and free them all," Scott said.

The protest was held in solidarity with high school students across the area who participated in peaceful walkouts Friday to protest ICE operations.

Student Annika Finzel helped organize the walkout at Franklin High School in Reisterstown. She said organizers had to rush to move the demonstration earlier after the district announced schools would close two hours early.

"Everyone came together as a community to march around the school and make sure we had the protest we had worked so hard to set up, and it was really beautiful to see," Finzel told WMAR-2 News.

Finzel said the noise protest showcased that same sense of community.

"It's nice to be able to share a love for this music and come together for something we all support while also getting to be really noisy," she said.

The demonstration also followed public outrage over a leaked video from inside the Baltimore ICE facility that showed a cramped holding room.

"I wouldn't want to be treated that way. I think nobody should be treated that way," Baltimore resident Robert Fraction said.

An ICE spokesperson said winter weather has prevented officials from safely transporting detainees, adding that detainees are provided with appropriate care including food, blankets, water and medical services.