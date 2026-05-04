Baltimore receives nearly $1.2 million in federal funding to expand violence reduction program

BALTIMORE — There's more money to help Baltimore get historically low violence rates even lower.

Baltimore gets $1.2M to expand violence reduction strategy Baltimore gets $1.2M to expand violence reduction strategy

Nearly $1.2 million in new federal funding will go to the city's group violence reduction strategy.

The program expanded into Baltimore police's northern district earlier this year.

In all, it brings together police, social services, and community partners to provide resources and help reduce crime.

The funding will help expand it further.

According to city data, homicides are down nearly 11% compared to last year.

Baltimore also saw four homicides in April. This is the lowest number in one month in recorded history.