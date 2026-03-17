Baltimore Rec & Parks hosting free teen workforce readiness workshop at Greenmount Recreation Center March 20

BALTIMORE — Finding a job is a full-time job.

Baltimore City Rec & Parks wants to make sure teens in Charm City are prepared to join and navigate the workforce.

On March 20th, an interactive workforce readiness workshop called “Y’all Hiring? The Teen’s Guide to Navigating Employment” will be held at the Greenmount Recreation Center from 1:30pm to 3:00pm.

The goal of the event is to help teens build confidence, learn their rights, and practice real-world job skills.

During this workshop, teens will:

Practice answering common interview questions through mock interviews

Learn how to confidently communicate and present themselves

Understand their rights as teen workers, including how to recognize and respond to discrimination, harassment, and unsafe work conditions

Build skills that will help them successfully navigate job opportunities

As an end result, participants will be ready for challenges and expectations in the job market.

Register here: https://secure.rec1.com/MD/baltimore-md/catalog?filter=c2VhcmNoPTQyMjQ1MTY [links-2.govdelivery.com]

For more info, contact the Teen Coordinator at Shalik.Fulton@baltimorecity.gov.