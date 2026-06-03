Baltimore Ravens employees leave the nest to clean up Patterson Park

They normally nest at M&T Bank Stadium, but Baltimore Ravens workers moved the roost for a day to clean up the community.

Baltimore Ravens employees volunteer at Patterson Park for annual day of service Baltimore Ravens employees volunteer at Patterson Park for annual day of service

On Wednesday dozens of team employees flocked to Patterson Park for the team's annual volunteer day.

The focus was on cleaning up the park's rec center.

They also made what the team and its nonprofit partners call a catalyst center.

It will focus on hands-on STEM programming for kids and has a nature center for preschoolers.

Ravens team president Sashi Brown says volunteer day is something staff members look forward to every year.

The project is part of the team's ongoing partnership with Heart of America, a nonprofit focused on improving learning spaces and community resources.