BALTIMORE — Pride Week has kicked off in Baltimore.

Baltimore Pride Week kicks off with parade, festival, and En Vogue this weekend Baltimore Pride Week kicks off with parade, festival, and En Vogue this weekend

It'll be much more than a parade.

There will be seven days of activities recognizing the city's LGBTQ+ community.

With a group full of supporters from the city, they unveiled their plans for the week.

Baltimore has one of the biggest pride celebrations in the country, and they plan to be loud and proud.

"We wanna come back to the foundation," says Tramour Wilson, festival organizer.

"So we think about homecoming; we think about the foundation of how pride started. It started as a protest. It started as a march. So we're gonna be louder than we have ever been. We're gonna be brighter than we have ever been, and we're gonna celebration like a way that Baltimore has never seen."

The fun starts with a fashion show.

The big parade is this weekend, and a pride in the park celebration on Sunday features R&B singing group En Vogue.