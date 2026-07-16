Baltimore Police seek public's help identifying 6 suspects in assault of 74-year-old outside 7-Eleven

BALTIMORE — A 74-year-old was assaulted by six people in front of a 7-Eleven in the 2500 block of Liberty Heights Avenue.

Baltimore Police seek help identifying 6 suspects in assault of 74-year-old Baltimore Police seek help identifying 6 suspects in assault of 74-year-old

It happened around 3:46 am on Tuesday, July 7th.

Baltimore Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the six people seen in this video.

Authorities say they are younger males, one of whom was in possession of a gray assault rifle and a sword.

Anyone with information should contact Citywide Robbery detectives at 410-366-6311 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-Lockup.