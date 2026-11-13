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Baltimore is going 'Golden': 'KPop Demon Hunters' world tour coming to CFG Bank Arena

WMAR-2 News Top Stories, Friday, November 13, 2026
WMAR-2 News Top Stories, Friday, November 13, 2026
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Baltimore is about to be “Golden” when Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters world tour comes to CFG Bank Arena for two shows next summer.

The production will feature music from the movie, live performers, choreography and special effects that bring animated characters Rumi, Mira and Zoey of HUNTR/X to life. Fans can also expect appearances from the Saja Boys and Derpy Tiger.

The tour will visit nearly 50 cities worldwide, with more than 150 performances planned throughout 2027 and 2028.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m. Presales begin earlier in the week:

  • Wednesday, November 18, at 10 a.m.: Mastercard presale
  • Thursday, November 19, at 10 a.m.: Fan presale
  • Friday, November 20, at 10 a.m.: General public

VIP packages will also be available, with options including premium seating, photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise and preshow events.

KPop Demon Hunters, released in June 2025, became Netflix's most-watched movie, featuring popular songs including "Golden."

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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