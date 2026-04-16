Baltimore police officer hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle during an arrest on Reisterstown Road

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore police officer was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in the process of arresting a man in Northwest Baltimore.

It happened Wednesday night around 8:19pm in the 5700 block of Reisterstown Road.

Authorities say officers approached a 42-year-old man who was wanted for an armed robbery.

Soon after a short chase on foot occurred.

Once the 42-year-old was in the process of being arrested, one of the officers, a male, was hit by an uninvolved civilian vehicle.

The officer was taken to a local hospital while the vehicle remained at the scene.

