BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Police are currently investigating the circumstances behind a police-involved shooting on Tuesday night.

According to Deputy Commissioner Kevin Jones, at 8:15 p.m., BPD officers were investigating a narcotics call and attempted to stop a vehicle.

Deputy Commissioner Jones said the vehicle fled from 21st and Charles Street, prompting officers to begin pursuit.

Police-involved shooting in West Baltimore under investigation Police shoot driver who allegedly tried to ram officers after Baltimore chase

The chase led officers to the 1300 block of Division Street, where the suspect vehicle became trapped in a dead-end alley.

The vehicle then tried to reverse in an attempt to charge the officers.

The officers then opened fire at the vehicle, striking the driver.

Deputy Commissioner Jones said the driver, a 37-year-old man, was given aid by officers on scene and transported to a local hospital. He is currently stable.

Another man was also in the vehicle in the passenger seat, but he was not wounded and is currently in police custody.

No officers were injured and they are all in good condition.

"This unfortunate event is the result of someone trying to run over police officers after police officers were doing their job," Mayor Brandon Scott said Tuesday night during a press conference.

Mayor Scott added that MONSE will be on the scene to assist residents in the area.