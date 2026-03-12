Baltimore Police ID SWAT officer wounded in deadly hostage shootout

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Police have released the name of a SWAT officer wounded in a Tuesday shootout turned deadly hostage situation.

Officer Brian Loiero, a 15-year veteran of the force was shot in the thigh by 33-year-old Jonathan Ingram in the 6200 block of Park Heights Avenue.

Police were initially called to the location for a burglary in progress.

Upon arriving at the scene officers immediately came under fire.

SWAT was called in to help handle what at the time was considered an active shooter incident.

Loiero was part of the team that responded.

During the standoff Ingram appeared from a window holding someone at gunpoint.

SWAT ultimately exchanged gunfire with Ingram, killing him.

In the process, Loiero was struck.

Records show this wasn't Loiero's first time being involved in a highly tense SWAT standoff that ended in gunfire.

In May 2016 Loiero was one of three Baltimore Police officers who shot Alex Brizzi, a 25-year-old Howard County man who walked into Fox-45 news with a fake bomb strapped to his chest.