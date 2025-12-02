Baltimore poet Marc Marcel earns Grammy nomination for spoken word album "Black Shaman"

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore poet and spoken word artist has received a Grammy nomination for his latest album, proving that learning disabilities don't have to limit creative potential.

Marc Marcel, who was born and raised in Baltimore, was diagnosed with dyslexia at age 10. The learning disability initially created challenges for his educational journey.

"When I was younger, they never expected me to do anything educational wise that had to do with writing," Marcel said.

However, Marcel didn't let the learning disability stop him.

Instead, writing became his strongest ability. He began taking writing seriously in college, first focusing on novels before transitioning to poetry and spoken word.

Marcel's artistic evolution included a shift in his thematic focus over time.

"I'd say my writing in the beginning was more black revolutionary, and then after about two years, I was looking in the mirror, I said I don't want to be known as the black revolutionary writer, I want to be known as a writer," Marcel said.

Now, 20 years into his career, Marcel's latest project, "Black Shaman," is nominated for a Grammy for Best Spoken Word Poetry Album. The recognition came as a surprise to the artist.

"I didn't expect to get nominated because I knew what I was up against, you know, I was up against some names that have the machine behind them, quote, unquote. Or people who have bigger names, you know, or people who have been nominated before," Marcel said.

This recognition comes just 4 years after a life-changing experience on a United Airlines flight. In 2021, Marcel was aboard a flight that departed BWI when one of the plane's engines failed while in the air. In that moment, Marcel thought the plane was going to crash.

"I didn't beg for my life until I realized there was work in the overhead that no one had, and that's when I was like, no, I gotta get this out. And I can honestly say that moment is redefining itself each day because I think back on that moment when I thought that I was okay leaving here, thinking that my work was suffice or that I had done enough," Marcel said.

"That was quite an experience, quite a defining moment in my life," Marcel said.

The pilots were able to safely land the plane. Marcel says the incident inspired him to continue creating even more work, which ultimately led to his Grammy nomination.

While Marcel hopes to win a Grammy, he says his work aims for a greater impact beyond awards.

"I just want to inspire people just to think outside the box to not be so confined by the conditions that someone tells them to be in," Marcel said.

Marcel encourages others not to let any obstacle prevent them from achieving their dreams.

The 2026 Grammy Awards are scheduled for Sunday, February 1st.

